Bumble Bizz has arrived! Switching to Bizz mode gives you the ability to change your professional life from the palm of your hand. Every swipe is an opportunity to expand your network and make empowering career moves. To get Bumble Bizz, update your Bumble app through the app store.

Bumble Bizz is now live in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and will be available globally soon! Bumble Bizz instantly connects you with potential mentors, industry leaders, brands — and maybe your next business partner.